JACKSON — Considering how far her team had come and the numerous obstacles they had hurdled along the way, head coach Sherri Cooley found it difficult to be anything but proud of her Lady Tornadoes after their 57-29 loss to Columbus at the Mississippi Coliseum in Tuesday’s Class 5A state basketball semifinals.
“That right there is going to help us build the program moving forward,” Cooley said. “Kids will see that we can get this deep in the playoffs and want to be a part of what we’re doing. I’m already looking forward to next season.”
Laurel fell behind early in Tuesday’s semifinal game and was unable to muster enough momentum to bounce back the way it did just two days earlier in a 53-51 comeback victory over Jim Hill.
The Lady Tornadoes did climb back from a 6-0 deficit to trail just 13-12 heading into the second quarter, but suffocating defense by the Lady Falcons (25-4) made life difficult for Laurel in the final three quarters, as Columbus forced 24 turnovers.
Columbus advanced to the 5A state championship game against Brookhaven on Friday at Ole Miss.
“We knew (about their defensive skills) coming in,” Cooley said. “I told our girls that Columbus plays a 2-3 zone, but they play an aggressive 2-3 zone, and I don’t think we were prepared for that. We had way too many turnovers. But that’s OK. It’s a learning tool and a teachable moment.”
In retrospect, the Lady Tornadoes (17-16) constructed an impressive list of accomplishments throughout their 2019-20 season. Cooley’s team distinguished itself as the best in Jones County, posting a 5-1 record against county opponents.
They developed a habit of coming through in the clutch, going 8-0 in games that were decided by fewer than five points. In game-defining moments, when one shot or one stop was needed, the Lady Tornadoes always seemed to answer the call.
The last of those eight wins, last weekend over Jim Hill, earned Laurel a trip to the Mississippi Coliseum to compete in the Final Four, a feat that had never been accomplished in the history of the girls basketball program.
These are remarkable feats under any circumstances, but even moreso when considering that this was Cooley’s first year as head coach of Laurel's team after coming from South Jones.
Three Lady Tornadoes — M’kya Frazier, Jaila Keyes and India Singleton — played their final game in garnet and gold Tuesday evening. The fourth senior, Beverly Tillman, played her final game in January due to a season-ending injury.
Singleton, the team’s leading scorer with an impressive 59 3-pointers, was selected as a starter on the All-Region 5-5A team. Tillman, Frazier and Keyes were each selected All-Region honorable mention.
Cooley had high praise for her seniors’ commitment and leadership this season, but she was also quick to point out the abundance of talent returning to her roster next November.
“You really can’t say enough about what our seniors did for our team and several of them are going to go on and have more success playing at the next level," Cooley said. "But when you look at what we have coming back next year, there’s a whole lot to be excited about.”
Among those returning is Zoey Cooley. The versatile junior led the team in rebounding and finished second in both scoring and assists. Kassidy Ulmer, another talented junior, was a force under the rim, averaging six points and six rebounds.
Manaca Keyes, a sophomore, played an important role down the final stretch of the season. In Round 3 of the postseason, Keyes recorded 18 rebounds, along with nine points and two steals.
“We have several young ladies with a lot of talent coming back for us next year,” Cooley said. “Plus they now have the experience of making it to the semifinals. They know they’re capable of getting into the playoffs and beating really good teams. We’re going to build off of that and try to make ourselves even better.”
All things considered, Cooley and the Lady Tornadoes enter the offseason with a seemingly bright future lying just ahead.
