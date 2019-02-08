Laurel High School football standout Brian Cooley signed a letter of intent with defending national champion East Mississippi Community College. Cooley, a Principal’s List scholar, was selected to the 2017 All-Region 3-5A team. He plans to major in sports communication. He is seated with his mother Nicole McSwain and father Brian Cooley Sr. Standing, from left, are Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, head football coach Todd Breland, Assistant Principal Dr. Jaymar Jackson and coach William Clay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.