On a special night of recognition for the team’s three senior leaders, the Laurel Lady Tornadoes delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court to defeat Northeast Jones 61-29 and push their record to 4-0 to start the season.
Senior guards Zoey Cooley and Mackenzie Thomas led the Lady Tornadoes with 17 points apiece, and senior forward Kassidy Ulmer netted a pair of early 3-pointers to help her team extend its lead to double digits by the end of the first quarter.
Head coach Sherri Cooley said even on successful nights, she wants her team to remain focused on playing with strong fundamentals that will help reach its ultimate goal later in the season.
“Each night, I tell our girls that we’re not just playing for this game, but for the next,” Cooley said. “Even when we build a lead, we still need to play the right way. We still need to play proper defense, and we have to block out and rebound. I think that sometimes we get complacent when we get big leads, and we’re working on maintaining that same level of hustle and energy from start to finish.”
When it comes to setting the tone, Cooley said she is proud to have senior leaders like Thomas, whose infectious energy on both ends of the court provided a huge spark and helped Laurel put the game away early on Thursday night.
“It’s contagious,” Cooley said of Thomas’ high-energy style of play. “She’s the same way in practice. She’s going to hustle from the beginning to the end, and the others kind of follow her lead. She really helps motivate the other girls to play with more confidence.”
Though the team has its sights set on lofty goals for the 2020-21 season, Cooley took time to reflect on the past couple of years she has spent in Laurel with this year’s senior class.
“Zoey is a character,” Cooley said with a chuckle. “But she’s very smart and really knows how to play any position in this game. Kassidy is an excellent leader on the court for us as well, and she sets a great example for our younger girls. It means a lot to have strong senior leadership on the team.”
Thomas, who transferred from Petal in August, led the Lady Tornadoes on defense with 17 rebounds and seven steals. Cooley, who has led the team in those two categories for the past two seasons, racked up three rebounds and five steals. Freshman point guard Marissa Ulmer pitched in 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting to go along with three steals and one assist.
The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action Tuesday night with a road game against the Newton Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.