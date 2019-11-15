We are getting down to the nitty-gritty as the regular season has three weeks remaining before we have the conference championship games.
I had a solid week last week with a 9-3 record. I won with LSU beating Bama, Minnesota knocking off Penn State and Western Kentucky beating down Arkansas.
But I missed miserably with USM throttling UAB, Kentucky losing to Tennessee and the Cocks getting smacked down by Appalachian State.
That puts my overall record for the year at 98-34. Not bad, but it’s still just shy of the 75 percent mark for the season, and well off the 80 percent mark that I was shooting for.
This week will not be any easier with my 12-pack of picks.
We start off in the 11 a.m. time slot and that has Alabama traveling to StarkVegas to tangle with the Dawgs of Miss State.
I would love nothing more than for the Dawgs to topple the Tide coming off a tough home loss to LSU, but I think this one could get ugly. I will still have my fingers crossed for MSU. However, Bama is the pick here.
Since 2012, Florida is 3-4 against Missouri. And while the Gators have to go to Columbia, I think they will even up that mark over the past eight seasons.
This is such a tough one to pick with Navy traveling to South Bend to face Notre Dame. I think this one could come down to the last possession of the game. But I have to go with Irish to find a way to pull this one out. However, if Navy pulls it off, I won’t be upset. Anchors Aweigh!
The Deep South’s oldest rivalry continues as Georgia travels to Auburn in what should be one of the best games of the day. I have flipped and flopped on this one. But, when push comes to shove, I am going with the home team (against my better judgment), WAR DAMN EAGLE!
Kentucky plays at Vanderbilt and should be focused and ready to take care of business after falling to Tennessee last week. ’Cats by double-digits.
Wake Forest travels to Clemson in what could be the best opportunity for any team to knock off the Tigers before the postseason. I will be rooting for the Demon Deacons to pull off the upset, but I will have to pick the Tigers to win in this one.
Minnesota at Iowa is intriguing as the Gophers look to remain unbeaten and keep their playoff hopes alive. It won’t be easy to go into Iowa City and pick up the win, but the Golden Gophers will find a way to escape the Hawkeye State with an unblemished record.
Southern Miss will play Texas San-Antonio in the Alamodome. After overlooking the Golden Eagles last week, I think they will be too much for the Road Runners on Saturday.
LSU checks in at No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and the Tigers pay a visit to Oxford to face the Rebel-Shark-Bears in the Magnolia Bowl. LSU could win by 50 or they could squeak this one out in the end. I think it falls somewhere in the middle with the Bayou Bengals winning 34-13.
South Carolina travels to face Texas A&M and I will take the Aggies at home.
College Gameday will be in Waco, Texas, as Oklahoma travels to face Baylor. I don’t know why I a m doing it, but I am going to take the Bears to protect their home turf in one of the bigger upsets of the season.
That leaves us with the nightcap at 10 as USC travels to play Cal.
I have no dog in this hunt, but USC still has an outside chance to win the Pac-12 South if Utah slips up in the coming weeks. The Trojans handed Utah its only loss of the season. Cal is still fighting for a bowl berth coming in with a 5-4 mark, but the Bears will suffer their fifth loss as the Trojans get it done on the road.
That is a lot to sift through for this weekend and I have some upset picks that will either put me in double-digit wins or will propel me to fighting for a .500 record.
CHEERS!
Its college football, baby.
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
