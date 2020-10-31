The season came to a crashing halt at a place where Northeast Jones had become accustomed to celebrating in recent years. The surprising Newton County Cougars (9-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a 50-0 victory over the Tigers on Friday night.
Tyron Henderson caught three touchdown passes (27, 40 and 21 yards) from Damon Mapp, and running back Carlos Walker had a 2-yard touchdown run to lead the home team, which led 22-0 at the half. Carlonte Walker returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score, and backups Deyvon May and freshman LT Phillips had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers finish a season that was rattled by COVID-19 at the start and riddled with injuries throughout the fall at 1-6 and 1-4 in region play. Look for more in Tuesday's paper.
