West Jones wins coveted belt, takes lead in Region 3-5A
•
For the second time in three years, the West Jones Mustangs (8-0, 4-0) are Jones County champions.
They sealed the deal on Friday with a 24-14 win over the Laurel Tornadoes (6-2, 3-1) for the annual Battle for the Belt championship game at The ’Shoe in Soso.
The win also earned them sole possession of first place in Region 3-5A with three weeks remaining in the regular season, all games in which the Mustangs will be heavily favored. Head coach Scott Pierson defined the Mustangs’ performance with just one word: “Huge.”
“This was a game between two good football teams,” said Pierson. “It could’ve gone either way all night. I know the score doesn’t dictate this, but Laurel is explosive on offense.”
Pierson’s defense did a tremendous job of minimizing opportunities for that explosive Tornadoes offense, starting on the first drive of the game, when junior linebacker Colin Maggard recovered a fumble inside Laurel territory.
“(We had) the fumble early, and we were able to capitalize on a short field by coming out and running (quarterback) Alan (Follis), which we haven’t done all year,” said Pierson.
The decision paid off with a 31-yard touchdown run on a read option play by Follis, giving West Jones an early 7-0 advantage.
The Mustangs used that momentum to string together another defensive stop and a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Kentrell Pruitt to double the lead.
Both defenses held serve in the second quarter, and the half ended with a score of 14-0. This marked just the third time in more than seven years — 105 football games — that the Tornadoes had been held scoreless in the first half.
“Sometimes, it just isn’t your night,” Laurel coach Todd Breland said. “We got outplayed, got outcoached. Give West Jones a lot of credit. They were prepared to play and brought it to us.”
The Mustangs extended their lead to three scores late in the third quarter with a 33-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Benjamin Cooper. Knowing they were on the ropes, the Tornadoes put together their first scoring drive, ending with a 30-yard touchdown pass from junior Xavier Evans to sophomore Tyrone Jones just before the fourth quarter arrived.
With momentum on their side, Laurel’s defense forced a three-and-out early in the fourth, earning an opportunity to draw within one score of the lead. Unshaken by the shift, the Mustangs’ defense responded with another big stop. The Tornadoes were forced to punt out of their own end zone, and Follis connected with senior receiver Jalen Keys on a 39-yard touchdown pass to once again turn the tide.
With less than two minutes remaining, Evans threw his second touchdown pass, this time from 35 yards out to junior Bryce Page. After recovering an onside kick attempt on the ensuing kickoff, the Mustangs ended the contest with a kneel and a celebration.
“This win is awesome,” Follis said. “Everyone thought we weren’t going to be good this year because we lost so many people — and we did — but we have a lot of young guys that are great for this team.”
Follis, a junior, was 8-for-16 passing with 87 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 66 yards and another score on 13 carries. Follis, who also punts for the Mustangs, averaged 41 yards per kick and pinned the Tornadoes’ offense inside their own red zone three times.
Russell helped the Mustangs win the time of possession battle by moving the chains, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
“I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Breland said. “But, you know, the sun will come up tomorrow, and we’ll prepare to play another game.”
The Tornadoes are scheduled to host Forest Hill (3-6, 2-2) Friday, while the Mustangs will be on the road to take on Natchez (4-4, 2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.