All Jones County schools’ games and activities that are not region games have been postponed, Superintendent Tommy Parker said Friday morning.
West Jones' baseball team was scheduled to play Seminary today (Saturday) in a non-region game and it has been postponed. Only games involving matchups between Laurel, West Jones, South Jones and Brookhaven will be played as scheduled.
In addition, all junior college athletic events at Mississippi community colleges have been canceled through March 30.
“Jones College is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our campus community as well as our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and family members who participate in and regularly attend our sporting events,” JC wrote in a press release.
Baseball and softball seasons are in full swing at Jones and the women’s basketball team was scheduled to begin play in the national tournament on Wednesday. That tournament also has been canceled.
"Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said.
