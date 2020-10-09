HATTIESBURG — Due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of players for Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss announced Thursday that this weekend's football game against the Owls has been postponed.
Conference USA and the schools will work together to reschedule the game.
"We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week," Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however, we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference USA to reschedule this game for later in the season."
The Golden Eagles are scheduled to return to action at UTEP, Saturday, Oct. 17. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
