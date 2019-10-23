I’ve done pretty well with my picks over the past couple weeks, and I’m hoping for another good showing this week.
Contrary to what many might believe, choosing winners gets a lot easier during the backstretch of the regular season. At this point, we know what each team is capable of doing, we know which teams are healthy and we know which teams have the most to gain from winning their matchups.
Throw all of those things together, and you can hit the nail on the head a lot more often than not. Without further ado, let’s choose a winner for this week’s most interesting matchup: Northeast Jones at Mendenhall.
These two sets of Tigers have been pretty evenly matched for decades, with Mendenhall leading the all-time series 13-11. In three of their last four meetings, NEJ (4-5, 2-1 Region 5-4A) and Mendenhall have combined for 60 or more total points. Mendenhall has won a majority of those offensive shootouts, whereas NEJ tends to come out on top in the low-scoring, defensive battles.
With Reggie McLaurin and the Mendenhall (4-4, 3-0) offense being red hot this month and the Tigers having won their last four games, I’m inclined to believe they’ll be able to put up a lot of points in front of their home fans on Friday and secure a win that will keep them on pace with Quitman for the region crown.
I expect NEJ to bounce back and do the same next week when it hosts Newton County.
Prediction: Mendenhall 36,
Northeast Jones 30
Winners are in bold print.
Laurel vs Forest Hill
South Jones vs Wingfield
West Jones vs Natchez
Puckett vs Taylorsville
Bay Springs vs Enterprise
Stringer vs Sebastopol
Wayne County vs Gautier
Petal vs Meridian
Leake County vs Richton
