Calhoun Jets take 2 of 4 titles in youth league; Sharon girls, Ellisville boys finish perfect seasons
Calhoun capped off a perfect season with a come-from-behind win over Soso in the girls’ championship game of the Jones County Youth Sports Conference Youth Division title.
Da’Kathyion Senegal scored 18 points to lead the Jets to a 24-20 victory Tuesday night at South Jones High School.
The Jets fell behind 8-0 at the beginning of the game but battled back for the win under longtime coach Rodrigus Carr. It was the second championship for his family in a matter of days. His daughters Jayden and Kendra helped West Jones High School win the Class 5A state championship on Friday — years after his oldest daughter Briana helped WJ win two state titles in soccer and also starred on the hardwood. All were Calhoun Jets alums.
This year’s crop of fifth- to seventh-graders who won the Youth Division title show that the cupboard isn’t bare for WJ girls’ basketball coach Sharon Murray.
Carr — a longtime Laurel police officer — has coached the Jets’ basketball and soccer squads since 2006.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said of coaching the girls and seeing his three daughters go on to win championships at West Jones, too.
The Calhoun boys won the Peewee Division title, 27-22, over Glade. Lincoln Satcher scored 10 points to lead the winning team, which finished 11-3 and was coached by Chase Davis.
Markiyah Brown scored 11 points to lead the Sharon Tigers to a 16-11 win over Stringer for the girls’ Peewee Division championship. Marcus Brown and Angela Graham coached the team to an undefeated 13-0 season.
The Ellisville Warriors also ran the table by beating Glade 33-21 to win the boys’ Youth Division and finished 14-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.