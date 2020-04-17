It probably wouldn’t be fair for me or anyone else outside of this year’s class to say we know how you feel. Because of circumstances you had no control over, you’ve been stripped of the opportunity to make timeless memories with your friends, families, teachers, coaches and teammates.
You’ve been denied the chance to have experiences that you’ve probably dreamed of and anticipated for years.
I like to think our local communities will do their best to make the coming weeks and months special for you. But I know our best efforts could never fully replace the traditional closure of this chapter you were hoping for. But if you’ll hear me out, I’d like to present a challenge for all of you to consider.
Although you can’t control the things that have happened recently, you do have full control over the way you choose to respond. You have a unique opportunity to make an incredible impact on the world around you in a way that will receive far greater recognition than you could ever get from walking across a stage.
Just think about it: You’re about to leap from the nest and dive into adulthood during one of the most pivotal times in modern world history. Not only do you have the chance to help your families and communities pull through today’s troubles, you also have the chance to set higher standards for the seniors of tomorrow.
In fact, many of you are more prepared for this challenge than you probably realize. If you’ve played sports, you’ve learned how to prioritize the team over everything else. You’ve learned the importance of doing your part, supporting your teammates and working together as one unit to achieve goals.
After all, isn’t that the ultimate purpose of sports in the first place? If you’ve learned these life lessons, you’ve reached ultimate success as an athlete, regardless of what any scout or scoreboard says.
Now that you’re becoming adults, allow me to be the first to tell you that we are all one team now. Life comes at you fast, and it couldn’t care less whether you were a Brave, a Mustang, a Tiger, a Lion or a Tornado. We’re all working together to make our communities, our state and our nation better for future generations.
At your age, your role on this team of ours is extremely important. You have the health and the freedom to volunteer in communities that are suffering from the effects of last weekend’s storms. You have a platform on social media to lift up those who are hurting and promote the health and hygiene needed to end this pandemic.
Perhaps, most importantly, you’ll soon have the opportunity to vote in elections that will determine what the future of our entire country will look like.
To sum all of this up, my challenge is for you to not simply survive your current circumstances but overcome them. Don’t be the class that lost its opportunity to be remembered.
Be the class that is remembered forever for making positive changes in the world around you when it mattered most. Be the class that others will look back on as an example of how to rise above all obstacles and truly make a difference.
No, you didn’t have control over the hand that life has dealt, but you do have control over what happens from this point forward. I’ve gotten to know many of you through the time I’ve spent working at your schools, and there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that you’re capable of things far greater than you’ve ever imagined.
I believe in you, Class of 2020, and this is still your time to shine. Remember to always do your part, support your new teammates in life and fight the good fight to help us create a better, healthier and more peaceful future.
Sincerely, Brad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.