Early in the fourth quarter of Laurel’s Round 1 playoff game against Pascagoula, several local journalists were tweeting the infamous phrase, “Upset alert!” The Panthers had taken over possession on the Tornadoes’ 48-yard line with an 18-14 lead and just 8:30 remaining in regulation. Having put together a 9-minute touchdown drive on its previous drive, many seemed to believe the Panthers’ offense would be able to drain the clock and seal the win. But with their backs against the wall in what could possibly be their final home game of the season, the Tornadoes dug down deep and dominated the final eight minutes of play to come out victorious by a score of 21-18.
“Wasn’t that a fun football game,” asked head coach Todd Breland in the aftermath, elated by his team’s resilience. “There were so many different momentum changes in weird ways, but I’m proud of our kids for sticking with it. Everybody on that field played hard. Sixteen teams played tonight, but now there are eight left, and it feels good to be one of them.”
The Panthers drew first blood in the first quarter in an abnormal way. On fourth down inside Laurel’s red zone, the snap sailed over punter Bryce Page’s head into the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for Pascagoula. Later in the quarter, a muffed catch by a Panthers punt returner set up a 5-yard touchdown run by junior Xavier Evans to give Laurel a 7-2 lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Panthers cut into the lead with a 29-yard field goal. Following a 30-yard punt return to the 1-yard line by Evans, sophomore running back Kiron Benjamin punched the ball across the goal line for a touchdown. Just moments later, sophomore Houston Johnson returned the kickoff 65 yards for a Panthers touchdown, cutting the Tornadoes’ lead to 14-11 entering halftime.
A promising opening drive for Laurel in the third quarter came to an end with an interception by Pascagoula’s sophomore defensive back Brennan Grubbs. The Panthers’ offense then put together the longest drive of the evening, marching 76 yards over the course of nine full minutes for a touchdown to claim the lead early in the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t know if we were ever going to get the ball back,” Breland said with a chuckle.
The ensuing drive ended with a Tornadoes fumble, giving possession back to the Panthers in enemy territory. Knowing they had to make a stop, Laurel’s defense forced a three and out. The punt on fourth down, however, ultimately became the most memorable play of the night.
“Before they lined up for the punt, I told them that I was going to make a big play,” said senior linebacker Khylin Dixon, who noticed a favorable matchup at the line of scrimmage. “Two people can’t guard three, so I was able to take advantage of that.”
Dixon got into the backfield and blocked the punt then scooped up the ball and raced 45 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. The point after attempt gave Laurel a 21-18 advantage in the final minutes of the ballgame.
With under a minute to play, Pascagoula’s last attempt at a comeback was cut short by another big play by Laurel’s defense: a strip sack by senior Sydarius Byrd that was recovered by fellow senior Ryan Fuller.
“I told them at halftime that somebody was going to make a game-changing play to win this ballgame,” recalled Breland. “We ended up making several of them down the stretch.”
Evans led Laurel’s offense with 20 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown along with 26 passing yards and 30 yards on special teams. Dixon recorded a game-high 12 solo tackles to go along with a blocked punt and return for a score.
Living to fight another day, the Tornadoes now must prepare for a road trip to Picayune to take on the undefeated Maroon Tide in Round 2. Breland says he and his team gladly welcome the challenge.
“We have a history with them,” Breland noted. “We’ll make a plan, travel down there and throw everything we’ve got at them. We know they’re good, but we’ll see what happens.”
