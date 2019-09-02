From staff reports
Quarterback Alan Follis threw for a pair of touchdowns, Josh McDonald ran for a score and the Mustangs’ defense turned three turnovers into touchdowns in a 42-7 thumping of Northeast Jones (1-1).
Follis threw first-quarter touchdowns to Kentrel Pruitt (56 yards) and Tajrick Randolph (22 yards) for a quick 14–0 lead.
The defending Class 5A South State champion Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game away.
Dontorurean Cooley returned an interception 1 yard for a TD, Londarrius McRunnels had a 35-yard interception return for a TD and Colin Maggard returned a fumble 19 yards for a score. McDonald’s 17-yard TD run with just under three minutes to play in the second quarter gave West Jones a 42-0 lead.
Mason Smith connected with Jamarkus Sampson on a 23-yard scoring pass for the lone Northeast Jones touchdown.
West Jones is scheduled to host Quitman on Friday night, while Northeast Jones is scheduled to play at Raleigh.
Bay Springs 36, Forest 19
Bay Springs scored 24 second-half points to pull away from Forest on Friday.
Freshman Ty Jones ran for 151 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns and junior Chase Wilson scored a rushing touchdown for Bay Springs (2-0).
Adrian Cole completed 2 of 3 passes for 56 yards and a TD — both to Eddie Payton — for the Bulldogs.
Bay Springs is scheduled to host Class 1A powerhouse Lumberton on Friday night at 7.
Stringer 35, Clarkdale 10
Junior Omarion Bridges rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns to give Stringer (1-0) its first victory of the season.
Jorian Sampson and Cooper Rogers each scored a rushing touchdown for the Red Devils.
Stringer is scheduled to host Enterprise on Friday night.
