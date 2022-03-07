CLINTON – The Jones College women's basketball team is one step closer to a national championship.
The Bobcats defeated rival Pearl River, 69-59, in the NJCAA Region 23 championship game Saturday afternoon at A.E. Wood Coliseum to punch their automatic bid to Lubbock, Texas, to play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament March 16-21.
"The best part of this win is we get to keep coaching this team," head coach Missy Bilderback said. "This team is so special. So many people counted them out when we hit a rough patch. But they battled and found a way to win when it mattered the most."
Behind a career-high 27 points from Meloney Thames (Choctaw Central), Jones extended its winning streak to 20 straight region tournament victories and claimed its unprecedented sixth consecutive region championship.
The Bobcats led 27-26 at the half after shooting just 32 percent, but they found some offensive rhythm in the second half and shot close to 50 percent. Olivia Knight (Pearl) and Sakyia White (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) scored five straight for Jones to open the second half to give JC a 32-26 lead.
Jones led for all but 1:41 in the third quarter, with Thames converting an and-one to make it 46-42 Bobcats after three quarters. As it has all postseason, Jones saved its best basketball for the fourth quarter. Tied at 46 apiece, a Jordan Clark (South Jones) corner 3-pointer in front of the Bobcat bench sparked a 13-4 run that included a big fast break pull-up 3 from Arianna Patton (Meridian). Pearl River got no closer than six the final 4:15.
In addition to a career-best 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for Thames, White had 15 points and nine rebounds, Knight had 13 and Clark had nine. Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Ty'Mesha Reed with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.