By Shawn Wansley
JC Sports Information
Six weeks ago, no one was talking about postseason play for Jones College.
The Bobcats had dropped an 18-10 decision at Coahoma, a historically weak opponent and one that ended the season with only one win, in the season-opener. Three weeks later, Jones lost 20-14 at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
But since that point, the Bobcats have come roaring back with five consecutive victories.
After last week’s 35-13 win over East Central, Jones finished in sole possession of second place in the MACJC South Division and earned a playoff berth.
The seventh-ranked Bobcats will visit North Division top seed Northwest, ranked No. 10, at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) in an MACJC semifinal contest. The game will air on JCJC.TV with Mark Easley and Chuck Robertson on the call. Live stats will be available for the game at nwccrangers.com/sidearmstats/football/summary.
Head coach Steve Buckley said he is proud of the way his team has responded since the midway point of the season.
“We dug ourselves a hole early in the year when we started out 2-2,” he said. “It shows the resolve of our football team. They fought back and kept digging and digging and digging their way out of it. There was nobody who was going to rescue you and there was no room for error.
“To win five in a row was huge down the stretch. The league has so much parity this year and you have to get ready to play every week. I thought our team did that. They responded to adversity and hopefully that will help us in the playoffs because there will be adversity in the playoffs.”
The Rangers enter the game at 7-2.
Northwest was ranked No. 2 in the country going into their final regular-season game last week vs. Itawamba, but the Indians posted a 22-21 upset victory. That put the North into a four-way tie for first place with Northwest, Itawamba, East Mississippi and Holmes all at 4-2.
But the Rangers came out as the top seed because of the tiebreaker rules.
Buckley has plenty of respect for Northwest head coach Benjy Parker, who was an assistant at Jones in 1998-99. He was on the Bobcat staff when Jones went 12-0 in 1998. He is in his fourth year as head coach of the Rangers.
“You look at Northwest and they were No. 2 in the country for a reason,” Buckley said. “Coach Parker and his staff do a great job with X’s and O’s and recruiting and developing players. You look at what they have done over the last five or six years and every time you look at the national polls, they are in the top five or top 10 and rightfully so.”
Jones hosted Northwest last year in the MACJC semifinals and posted a 36-34 victory.
This year, Northwest is led on offense by quarterback Jack Walker, a transfer from Georgia State. Walker (6-3, 230) played at Madison Central and has passed for 1,876 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Running backs Jaquerrious Williams, Chris Calvert and Urriah Shephard pace the ground attack. Braden Smith, Cameron Wynn, Mack Martin III and Jacoby Jones are the top receivers. Smith is a Louisville commit.
“They have explosive receivers and the quarterback is very talented,” Buckley said. “They have three tailbacks that are all good and they are big and physical up front. It will be a challenge for our defense.”
On defense, the Rangers are led by linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, linemen Tyren Irby and Robert Hentz II and backs Christian Cain and Cam White. Irby has committed to Oklahoma State and Hentz has committed to Kansas State.
“Defensively, they probably have the best front four we’ve played all year,” Buckley said. “All of them have Division I offers and have committed to Division I schools right now. I believe two of them are Power 5 guys. The back end is solid and their linebackers are active."
In Saturday’s other semifinal game, No. 13 East Mississippi goes to No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast in a 7 p.m. start. The two winners this weekend will meet Nov. 9 for the MACJC championship.
