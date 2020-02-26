With the NFL Scouting Combine set to begin this weekend, analysts and experts have begun breaking down the pros and cons offered by intriguing players throughout this year’s draft class. Among those drawing interest is former South Jones Brave, Jones Bobcat and Ole Miss Rebel Scott Phillips Jr.
Phillips and the other running backs in this year’s class were measured Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis, one of the players’ final tasks before taking the field for combine workouts.
Phillips weighed in at 209 pounds — just two pounds lighter than he was listed on Ole Miss’ 2019 roster — and measured in at 5-feet, 8-inches tall. His hand was measured to be 8 1/2 inches to go along with a 28 ⅜-inch arm length and a 70 ¼-inch wingspan.
Phillips, who transferred to Ole Miss from Jones College in 2018, made 19 starts in the Rebels’ backfield. He burst onto the scene as an elite SEC running back during his junior season, rushing for 961 yards and 12 touchdowns. Phillips’ numbers as a senior reflected a lighter workload due to splitting carries with younger backs, finishing the 2019 campaign with 542 yards and five touchdowns. The Ellisville native saw limited playing time during the backstretch of both seasons because of late-season injuries.
Several draft experts are optimistic about Phillips’ potential to be a productive player in the NFL. Among that group is Josh Edwards, a writer for CBS Sports.
“I like Phillips quite a bit," said Edwards. "His jump-cuts are crisp, and he holds up well in pass protection despite his height. He has good speed.”
The main concern for teams scouting Phillips, according to Edwards, will be his history with injuries.
Said Edwards, “The medical check will be important for him because talent evaluators will look at his size and say, 'Can he hold up in the NFL?'”
Contributing writers for NFL.com described Phillips as a “competitive runner with a compact frame who can be elusive but should not be labeled as finesse.”
His profile continues, “Phillips is an instinctive runner in space who can stack moves and burst laterally to circumvent tacklers. He's an experienced zone runner who can get to challenging cutback lanes but appears to be more comfortable as an outside runner than between the tackles. He could challenge for a spot as a RB3 but might need to prove he can handle special teams and/or third-down duties to improve his chances.”
Projected to be drafted during rounds three or four, Phillips seems to be viewed as a valuable addition to backfields that feature multiple backs in their rushing attacks.
Matt Urben of USA Today said Phillips would be an exceptional fit for the Atlanta Falcons as a compliment to starting running back Devonta Freeman.
“Phillips is a physical runner in the same mold as [Freeman],” Urben said. “He’s a power back but has enough quickness to get to the outside.”
The combine workouts will begin today with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends being evaluated first. Phillips and the rest of the running backs will take the field for their own workouts on Friday, along with offensive linemen and special teams players. Defensive linemen and linebackers will workout Saturday, and the final workouts will take place Sunday with the defensive backs.
The NFL Network and NFL.com will broadcast live coverage of the combine, beginning at 3 p.m. today (Thursday) through Saturday. Coverage of Sunday’s workouts will begin at 1 p.m.
