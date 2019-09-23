It was homecoming for South Jones, but visiting Vancleave was doing the celebrating when the final horn sounded Friday night. The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions and went on to win 35-10 at The Reservation.
“It hurts to have three losses in a row, but we’re not through yet,” SJ coach Roger Satcher said. “We’re going to bounce back. One thing you can say for our kids is, they have great attitudes.”
The Bulldogs (3-2) put up the first 28 points, but the Braves (1-4) kept battling. They got a 32-yard field goal from Mark Diers midway through the third quarter. Their lone touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Reeves Crowder — in for freshman starter Luke Griffin — connected with BJ Hawthorne from 7 yards out. The Braves managed only 120 yards of total offense — 61 in the air and 60 on the ground. Junior running back Tegarrious Roberts had 10 carries for 54 yards and Griffin was 7-of-14 for 54 yards and two interceptions. The young signal-caller, in just his second varsity start, was under intense pressure from the Bulldog blitz all night and was sacked at least four times.
“They were ready and they took away anything that we had been successful at,” Satcher said. “Their strengths were our weaknesses.”
Christian Kell threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, all in the first quarter, to lead the Bulldogs. He was 11-of-17 for 123 yards and he ran the ball four times for 87 yards as his team rolled up 400 yards of total offense. Kell threw a 22-yard TD pass to Oscar Hampton midway through the opening period, then sprinted 50 yards to paydirt with less than a minute to go. After an SJ turnover, Kell hit J-west Small from 12 yards out with 17 seconds left in the quarter and Ashtin Tanner booted the point-after to give the visitors a 21-0 lead that they carried into the locker room after a scoreless second period.
Chase Aubry scored from 31 yards out midway through the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead before the Braves got on the board. A minute after Diers’ field goal, Dayan Bilbo broke a 42-yard scoring run to make it 35-3 Vancleave in the third.
Vancleave, which hasn’t had a winning season since finishing 7-6 in 2014, is under the leadership of first-year head coach Kevin Fant, a former Mississippi State star quarterback from the early 2000s.
This Friday, the Braves will be Between the Bricks at Laurel, which was off last week.
“We’re a young team,” Satcher said. “We’re going to make some changes and fix everything we can. We’re going to coach them instead of fussing about what doesn’t go right.”
