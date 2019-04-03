Tyler Ducksworth got as many hits as he gave up while leading South Jones to a 2-0 win over Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Ducksworth went the distance, striking out 10 and walking one while tossing a two-hit shutout against the Braves’ region rival. He also had two of the Braves’ four hits allowed by War Eagle pitchers Brenon Sehon and Connor Pittman.
Mark Diers had a double and an RBI and Cody Walters drove in the Braves’ other run.
South Jones (15-5, 4-2) will be at Wayne County (9-7, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and will host Franklin County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
West Jones went to region rival Laurel and won 14-0 on Tuesday. The Mustangs need one win in their final three region games to claim the region title and top seed in the playoffs. WJ and Laurel, play again in Soso at 7 p.m. Friday. No individual statistics were reported. The Tornadoes dropped to 3-9 overall, 0-6 in Region 5-5A. The Mustangs (17-3, 6-0 region) will be at Stringer at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Garrett McLaurin had a two-RBI double and Colson Harris and Adam Bassett both drove in runs to lead West Jones to a 5-4 win at Madison Central on Saturday.
Luke Leggett scattered four hits over five innings and didn’t walk a batter to get the win. Dustin Dickerson and Cole Tolbert each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to preserve the win.
The Mustangs led 4-2 after the first inning. The Jaguars (12-6) scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to tie it but WJ pushed one across in the sixth and held on for the win over the 6A squad.
Northeast Jones won 10-6 at Northeast Lauderdale on Tuesday to remain undefeated in region play, but no statistics were reported. The Tigers (13-7, 7-0 region) host the Trojans (10-6, 3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
