Southern Miss will make its second straight road trip today (Saturday) at non-conference foe Troy for a 5 p.m. contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The game can be seen via ESPN+ or heard locally on 104.5 FM.
The Golden Eagles are 1-1 this season after splitting its first two games of the season, winning the season opener over Alcorn State 38-10, before falling at Mississippi State 38-15 last weekend. Troy opened the year with a 43-14 victory over Campbell during the opening weekend, before being idle last weekend.
Fourth-year head coach Jay Hopson looks at this game as playing the third of four non-conference bowl teams from a season ago.
"They've played one game and they played well," said Hopson. "They've got a large share of their football team back from last year. We know we're playing another good football team that will be the tale of the tape for us every week. They're doing a great job, they're talented at all of the skill positions, good up front on both sides of the ball, so we know we've got a tough opponent."
The two schools meet for the first time since 2016, when the Trojans collected a 37-31 victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles had a chance to win the game with less than 10 seconds to play, but a pass from Nick Mullens in the back of the end zone went incomplete.
Despite that loss, the Golden Eagles lead the overall series 7-2, dating back to the 1935 season. This Saturday's meeting marks the first meeting between the two schools at Troy.
The two schools are also scheduled play in future years, set for Hattiesburg during the 2021 and 2029 seasons, as well as the 2024 and 2028 campaigns at Troy.
