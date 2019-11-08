HATTIESBURG – While this series' length runs considerably shorter than the 150-year history of college football, the excitement produced since the turn of this century marks one of the better rivalries in the history of Conference USA.
Southern Miss and UAB played for the first time in 2000. When Jeff Kelly hit Dawayne Woods on a 10-yard scoring pass in the second overtime to give the Golden Eagles a 33-30 victory at Legion Field in Birmingham to end that initial meeting, it ignited a game that both teams circle each year on their respective schedules.
Nine of the 17 meetings between the two schools have been decided by seven or fewer points, and three of the contests have gone to overtime.
The Golden Eagles owned the series at its start by winning the first nine games, but UAB has won seven of the last eight games between the two schools, including a 45-24 decision in 2014 that looked like was going to be the school's final game after deciding to drop the sport. Eventually, football was brought back to UAB and the program restarted for the 2017 season.
Since reinstating their program, the Blazers (6-2 overall, 3-1 in C-USA in 2019) have won the last two meetings with the Golden Eagles. UAB captured a 26-23 decision last season — again in overtime and at Legion Field — with Spencer Brown deciding the game on a 17-yard run to seal the victory.
Now the two teams meet again in Hattiesburg today (Saturday) in a key C-USA West Division affair to help keep pace with divisional leader Louisiana Tech.
"They are a well-balanced football team, which can run and throw the ball," said Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson. "Again, they are a team that is very diverse with multiple schematics. We know that they are a team that will make you work defensively. They are a balanced team that is always tough on a defense."
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m., and it is Salute to Armed Forces Day at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
