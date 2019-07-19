Southern Miss has been chosen to finish second in Conference USA’s West Division in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools and released today by the league office.
Marshall and North Texas, which each won nine games and played in a bowl game last season, have been forecasted as the two schools that will meet in the C-USA Championship game in December, as the Thundering Herd were picked to win the East Division title, while North Texas was selected to be crowned West Division champions.
Following North Texas and Southern Miss in the West Division voting included Louisiana Tech, UAB, UTSA, Rice and UTEP.
FIU was picked to finish second in the East, followed by Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, WKU, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be Saturday, Dec. 7. The 2019 C-USA Football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.
