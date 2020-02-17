The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-0) broke in their new turf field at Pete Taylor Park with an opening weekend sweep over the Murray State Racers (0-3). Despite several ups and downs, including an early bite from the injury bug, head coach Scott Berry and his team rolled with the punches and finished the series with a spotless record.
In Friday evening’s season-opener, the Golden Eagles leaned heavily on sophomore pitchers Gabe Shepard and Ryan Och, who together delivered a one-hit shutout with 11 combined strikeouts. USM’s bats got going in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring six runs en route to a 6-0 victory.
The Eagles received another stellar pitching performance on Saturday from senior second-year starter Walker Powell, who threw seven scoreless innings in his season debut. The Racers made things interesting in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer to narrow the deficit, but fellow senior right-hander Hunter Stanley secured the 3-2 win with two strikeouts in the inning to earn his first save of the year.
Sunday afternoon, USM had to muster up more runs on offense to pull out an 8-7 win and complete the sweep. Freshman pitcher Chandler Best surrendered three runs on six hits in his college debut, forcing the Eagles to go to the bullpen just three innings into the match. The offense, however, rose to the occasion with eight runs on 12 hits, led by sophomore Charlie Fischer, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in.
Through their first three games, the Golden Eagles showed confidence in the abilities of several freshmwn players. Along with Day 3 starting pitcher Best were freshman Dustin Dickerson — a former West Jones Mustang — starting at shortstop and redshirt freshman Fisher Norris starting in right field.
Berry said getting three wins while allowing his new young starters to get their feet wet is just icing on the cake.
“I think it’s awesome that the freshmen are stepping up,” Berry said on Sunday. “It’s nice knowing we’ve got younger guys who can pick up the older guys. I think we have a pretty exciting younger group.”
Berry acknowledged that if the Golden Eagles are to achieve their ultimate goals this season, those young players will have to learn quickly and contribute throughout the spring.
“We’re a young team mixed in with some older guys that are going to have to lead by example,” said Berry.
Southern Miss will be back in action tonight (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. in their first road game of the season against the New Orleans Privateers (1-2). The Golden Eagles split two games with the Privateers last season, falling 2-1 at home in February and bouncing back with a 15-2 victory in New Orleans in April.
(0) comments
