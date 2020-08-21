Heidelberg High School became the first football-playing school in the area to succumb to the COVID-19 virus as the East Jasper School District canceled the fall athletics’ season. HHS is the only high school in the East Jasper district.
EJSD Superintendent Nadene Arrington said in a written statement that playing fall sports would be an impossibility because the virus created a “particularly dangerous and devastating situation” for the district’s student-athletes and others involved in extracurricular activities.
Bay Springs and Stringer the only other football-playing public schools in Jasper County. They are part of the West Jasper School District and their seasons are unaffected so far. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Heidelberg on Oct. 30 and will now play South Jones on that day. SJ had an open date because they originally were scheduled to play a Jackson Public School that night. The JPS earlier this month canceled all fall sports.
Arrington said the decision was gut-wrenching.
“To our student body, student-athletes, band members, cheerleaders, staff, administrators, and entire East Jasper community, we did not make this decision lightly nor without understanding and valuing the inestimable importance of sports and extracurricular activities in our students’ lives, in the development of their character and leadership skills, in the promotion of their social and emotional well-being and to our community at large,” Arrington said. “Some believe that our decision was rash and without just cause; however, I beg to differ.”
Arrington said the district also remains hopeful that an official spring season will be scheduled in Mississippi for teams to participate, provided that the appropriate measures are taken in the months to come to ensure the safety of all who would be involved.
“Lastly, for every school district, superintendent, and athletic/activity program who at this time are grappling with these same challenging issues, we extend to you our unconditional support, for we are truly walking in your shoes,” Arrington wrote. ”Most of all, we wish you safety and continued protection in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”
The Mississippi High School Athletic Association's football season is scheduled to begin for most teams on Friday, Sept. 4. The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools began its 2020 season last week on Aug. 14.
