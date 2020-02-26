Many Mississippians will remember colorful Ed Murphy from his basketball coaching days at Delta State (1983-86) and Ole Miss (1986-92). He was a tall, husky, friendly Irishman with a booming voice and a sharp, often self-deprecating wit. Murphy died Sunday in Carrollton, Ga., after an extended illness. He was 78.
Murphy’s impact on Mississippi was multi-faceted. He spent his first two years of college at Copiah-Lincoln, where he was roommates with M.K. Turk, the future Southern Miss coaching icon. They became close friends for life, including when they coached against one another in the NIT. As a young assistant coach under Lou Henson at New Mexico State, Murphy recruited Mississippi together with Rob Evans, who would succeed him at Ole Miss and was another lifelong friend.
At Delta State, he beat out Hall of Fame Alcorn coach Davey Whitney for the services of future Hall of Famer Gerald Glass, who set records at DSU and then followed Murphy to Ole Miss, where he was All-SEC. At Delta State, Murphy decided not to recruit future All-SEC point guard Roderick Barnes out of Satartia, but then inherited him at Ole Miss.
“Shows how much I know,” Murphy said. “I looked at Rod’s pipestem arms and legs and didn’t think he was good enough to help me at Delta State, and now he plays for me at Ole Miss and he’s the best point guard in the SEC. Yeah, I am a genius.”
Barnes, you should know, followed Rob Evans as head coach at Ole Miss. We could go on and on about all the ways Murphy is entwined in Mississippi basketball history. You should also know that despite his losing record at Ole Miss, he was a really good basketball coach. He won championships at West Alabama, Delta State and West Georgia. His 399 victories in the Gulf South Conference are an all-time record. At Division II Delta State, he took his team to Starkville and defeated Bob Boyd and Mississippi State. It happened. You could look it all up.
Ed Murphy coached Ole Miss for six seasons.
Often, the relationships between coaches and the sports writers who cover them become, by nature, adversarial. The writers must write what happens — the good, bad and ugly. Murph — which was what his friends called him — understood that. We always got along. I enjoyed his company. How could you not?
Once, we went trout fishing with Turk off the Gulf Coast. Somebody had iced down a case of beer. Said Murph: “This is great, but I don’t know what you other two are going to drink.”
We had a fair warning.
Once, his Ole Miss team was locked into a titanic struggle with Mississippi State in Starkville. Ole Miss led by two points. The ball went into State’s Cameron Burns, who was fouled. Burns, who had missed most of his free throws that day, went to the line to shoot two. Murphy took three or four steps toward the State bench and got Richard Williams’ attention. “You know he’s going to make these, don’t you,” he told Williams.
Burns made both, sending the game into overtime. State won.
Said Murphy later, “Sometimes, you just know.”
He coached at Ole Miss during a time when the SEC basketball coaching roster was filled with colorful personalities. You had Wimp Sanderson at Alabama, Sonny Smith at Auburn, Dale Brown at LSU, Hugh Durham at Georgia, Eddie Sutton and Rick Pitino at Kentucky, Williams at State and more. Postgame press conferences could sometimes rival stand-up comedy.
Murph lasted six seasons at Ole Miss. When the end was near, he reached out to his good friend, Rob Evans, then at Oklahoma State. Evans had played under Murphy, when Murphy was an assistant at New Mexico State, and then coached with him. The two were close. They lived next door to each in a duplex in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Once, future Ole Miss center Sean Murphy (Ed’s son, Rob’s godson and not the managing editor of the Leader-Call) drove his tricycle toward a busy street. Evans noticed just in time, dashed toward the street and swept the tyke and the trike up, quite possibly saving Sean’s life. “Spanked his skinny butt, too,” Murphy said, laughing.
Back then, in the late 1960s and early ’70s before Ole Miss, State and Southern Miss began full-scale recruitment of black players, New Mexico State made a living recruiting black players in Mississippi. Evans and Murphy would come together to recruit mostly small-town Mississippi kids and base out of Jackson.
“As a black person, I could just feel the difference when I came across that bridge at Vicksburg,” Evans once told me. “I was nervous. I read the newspapers. I knew about Emmett Till and Medgar Evers and all the rest.”
Two decades later in 1992, it had become clear to Murphy that his time was limited at Ole Miss. He had gotten the job with some help from Evans. You see, Evans and then-Ole Miss chancellor Gerald Turner had been junior college teammates. Evans had called Turner and told him, “You’ve got your next coach right there at Delta State.”
Six years later, he returned the favor to his close friend. “I am just not going to get it done here, but you can,” Murph told Evans. “You should go after this job. I’ll help you any way I can. It’s time for a black coach here.”
Evans got the job. Little more than 20 years after he was scared to cross the river into Mississippi, he was the head basketball coach at the University of Mississippi. He did not waste the opportunity. And his buddy, the man who helped him get the job, was pulling for him all the way.
Yes, Murphy had an impact here. I last saw him at our buddy M.K. Turk’s funeral in December 2013. Murph was emotional. “I loved that guy,” he told me. “M.K. was a beaut.” In this case, it took one to know one.
•
Rick Cleveland (rcleveland@mississippitoday.org) is a Jackson-based syndicated columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.