A season that won't soon be forgotten came to an end on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday night with Long Beach's 2-0 victory over Laurel (11-10-4) in the Class 5A South State soccer final. Laurel was all smiles after stunning first Forest Hill and then Gautier on a game-winning goal by William Mora, who is being congratulated by teammates on Saturday. Look for more on the Golden Tornadoes' improbable run to the state semifinals in Saturday's Leader-Call. (Photo by Brad Crowe)
