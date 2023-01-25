Pearl River Central ousts WJ boys from soccer playoffs
Muddy field conditions moved West Jones’ second-round soccer matchup to Wayne County High School on Monday night. The trip down Highway 84 ended up being the end of the road for the Mustangs, who fell to Pearl River Central 1-0. The Mustangs ended their season 15-2-1 with a 5-1 mark in region play and a Region 6-5A championship.
The only goal came in the 22nd minute off of a free kick by Pearl River Central forward Noah Verwejj. The Mustangs applied heavy pressure on the goal in the second half, with multiple shots coming close to finding the back of the net, but the Blue Devils kept finding a way to clear the ball away from their goal.
“We didn’t have a bad performance, but it wasn’t really the type of game we like to play,” West Jones head coach Joshua Sullivan said. “We like to control possession, for the most part, but this was a lot of back and forth. Credit to Pearl River for being able to keep us away. They did a good job of keeping us from playing around their goal a whole lot.”
Sullivan said that despite the disappointing finish, the strides his program continues to make speaks volumes about the players who have come through the program in the past several seasons.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Sullivan said. “The success we’ve had, not only this year, but for the past several years says, a lot about the guys we’ve had come through here. One thing about this program is that a lot of the players who were on the team this year, their brothers also played here and helped build it, also. I think they understood that and wanted to help build the program for the future too. They did that.”
PRC (13-7) moves on to face the winner of George County and Picayune, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday night.
