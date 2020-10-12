The Laurel Tornadoes’ offense was in desperate need of a spark three weeks into the season when standout running back Xavier Evans was deemed healthy enough to begin his senior campaign. Eager to help his team get back on the right track, Evans provided much more than just a spark, asserting himself atop the list of Region 3-5A rushing leaders within three weeks’ time since his return.
During the recovery process, Evans said the goal was to be ready to compete by the time Laurel faced its first Region 3-5A opponent, the South Jones Braves.
“The plan was to have me ready for district play,” Evans said, “so I started going to therapy three days a week, two weeks prior to the game against South Jones.”
Evans succeeded in his quest to return by Week 4 and delivered a memorable performance in Ellisville, racking up 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the Tornadoes to their first victory of the season.
Those numbers, however, pale in comparison to what Evans accomplished this past Thursday night in his second performance at home versus Natchez. The Arkansas State commit rushed for 404 yards and five touchdowns — all of which were scored in the second half — to lead Laurel in a comeback win over the Bulldogs.
Evans’ 404-yard rushing performance shattered the school’s single-game record, which had remained intact for 52 years. The previous record-holder was Jimmy Porter, who led the Tornadoes to a win over Hattiesburg with 318 rushing yards in 1968.
“It’s very cool,” Evans said when asked about owning the record. “I wasn’t aware that I had that many yards (during the game). I just wanted to do everything that I could to make sure that we came out with a win.”
Though he was proud of the performance, Evans made it clear that it would not have been possible without the teammates around him.
“I wish we could give (the record) to the whole team,” Evans said. “I can’t take all the credit because I’m not out there playing 1-on-11, and because my teammates played a major role. It wouldn’t have been possible without those guys. My offensive line did a great job up front, and my receivers did a great job blocking on the perimeter. They made the game easy for me all night.”
Evans believes the experience he gained during his first two seasons as a starter — particularly the time he spent playing quarterback — helped take his game to the next level.
“I’m a lot stronger and smarter than I was two years ago, and my vision has gotten better,” said Evans. “My decision-making has gotten better, too, and the game has really slowed down for me. Playing quarterback helped me the most from a mental standpoint to have a big impact on games, you know, just knowing what assignments everyone has, where everyone is supposed to be and what the defense is doing.”
Evans and the Tornadoes (2-3, 2-0) will take on their toughest task to date on Friday night when they host West Jones (5-0, 1-0) and face a Mustangs defense that has only surrendered one triple-digit rushing performance in the past two seasons.
