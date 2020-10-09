Naders finding groove, set for showdown Friday with unbeaten West Jones
•
With the outer bands of Hurricane Delta sending waves of rain “Between the Bricks,” Laurel pulled off a messy 57-38 win over Natchez, fueled by five Xavier Evans touchdowns in the second half.
The Tornadoes had to overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit and three first-half fumbles, so first-year LHS head coach Ryan Earnest had to challenge his team to come together in the second half.
“We challenged them at halftime,” said Earnest. “The intensity was not what it needed to be in the first half. I told them at some point we need to come out and play as the team we are capable of being. We did that in the second half.”
After Natchez racked up two early scores to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Laurel quarterback Dexter Scott found Tulane commitment Kanarius Johnson down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown grab. Evans scurried in on the next play for a two-point conversion to trim the Natchez lead down to 14-8.
Late in the first half, Natchez was able to find pay dirt again with a 20-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion that seemed to take the life out of the Laurel sideline. Trailing 22-8, the Tornadoes needed an answer and got one sooner than expected.
With only 56 seconds left in the half, Laurel marched methodically down the field and Scott connected with Dayton Cooley for a 32-yard scoring strike with no time on the clock. A failed two-point conversion left Laurel trailing 22-14 at halftime, but with some much-needed momentum.
“It was huge,” Earnest said of the score. “Dayton is a kid that has worked his butt off, and he is a kid that we count on now. That was a big play, because it kind of got us started. If we don’t get that touchdown right before the half, we are looking at a two-score ballgame in the second half.”
In the second half, the Tornado offense did get started in a big way. On the opening drive of the half, Evans rushed for a 10-yard score with 9:55 remaining in the third quarter. Evans also found Johnson for a two-point conversion pass to knot things up at 22.
On the next play, Jeremy Porter intercepted a Natchez pass and returned it to the Bulldog 1-yard line. Evans found the end zone again on the next play with a 1-yard run. The Tyrone Jones extra point gave Laurel its first lead of the game act 29-22.
Evans struck pay dirt twice more in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 38 and 37 yards to begin the Laurel rout. Trailing 43-30 with 9:58 remaining in the game, Natchez was able to secure another touchdown pass and two-point conversion to tighten things up at 43-38, but a Scott rushing score on the next drive killed almost all hope for a comeback and gave Laurel a 51-38 lead. Evans put any talks of a Natchez comeback to rest with his final touchdown of the night, a 55-yard run with 4:34 remaining. The extra point sailed wide left to give Laurel the 57-38 decision.
“To be honest, I personally challenged Xavier (Evans) at halftime,” Earnest said. “He has to play great for us to be great. He is one of the best football players in the state, in my opinion. When he plays like that, we are going to have a chance to win every game we play.”
Laurel (2-3) will play host to West Jones (4-0) on Friday night.
