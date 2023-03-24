AL6U6528 copy.jpg

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are 20 games into a season filled with promise and potential, following last year’s trip to the Super Regionals. This time around, former West Jones Mustang Dustin Dickerson — now a seasoned upperclassman with two full campaigns under his belt — is helping lead the way. 

As a sophomore last spring, Dickerson established himself as one of the most sure-fire bats in Southern Miss’ (12-8, 1-2) lineup, leading the team with a 3.10 batting average over the course of 66 games. Although the Golden Eagles have gotten off to a slower start this year in terms of win production, the junior shortstop has continued to consistently deliver at the plate and field.

