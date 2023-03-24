The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are 20 games into a season filled with promise and potential, following last year’s trip to the Super Regionals. This time around, former West Jones Mustang Dustin Dickerson — now a seasoned upperclassman with two full campaigns under his belt — is helping lead the way.
As a sophomore last spring, Dickerson established himself as one of the most sure-fire bats in Southern Miss’ (12-8, 1-2) lineup, leading the team with a 3.10 batting average over the course of 66 games. Although the Golden Eagles have gotten off to a slower start this year in terms of win production, the junior shortstop has continued to consistently deliver at the plate and field.
Through 20 games this season, Dickerson ranks fourth among the Golden Eagles with a .296 batting average. His .850 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), six doubles and 10 RBIs each rank second on the team, trailing only sophomore Columbia native Slade Wilks.
On March 11, Dickerson erased a home run drought that spanned over 331 plate appearances, dating back to the 2021 NCAA Oxford Regional, when he went yard against Southeast Missouri State. His latest blast ricocheted off a light pole just left of the big wall in centerfield of Pete Taylor Park, bringing in three runs to help the Golden Eagles erase an early deficit and earn an 8-3 win over Valparaiso.
“I took one step, and then I knew it was gone,” Dickerson told reporters after the home run. “I looked down for a while, and then I touched first, and I looked up and it hit the pole.
“It felt good. I haven’t had one in over 600-something days. It felt good, and I hope to have a few more.”
“He’s been swinging the bat well,” Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry said. “I know he’s hit into some double plays, but those double-play balls that he has hit have been hit really hard. He’s hit some other balls that he doesn’t have anything to show for. In BP, I told him that, ‘even the ground balls you’ve been hitting, they’re good swings. If you want to know the truth, your swing plane is the best on this team.’”
Dickerson has also continued to develop as a pitching option in tough situations. He pitched an inning of relief Feb. 25 in a 14-13 win over Illinois, striking out two while allowing one run on three hits to help the Golden Eagles secure the shootout victory in extra innings.
In terms of win production, the Golden Eagles were somewhat sporadic through their first month of competition, posting a pair of four-game winning streaks only to be followed by two and three-game slides. They’ll shoot for more sustained success in the weeks to come as they dive into conference play in their first campaign as members of the Sun Belt Conference.
Southern Miss was scheduled to open its first home conference series Friday night against Georgia Southern. The two teams will face off again today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. then close out the series with a third matchup Sunday at 1 p.m.
