A few things in life seem to be certainties: Death, taxes and a Free State soccer team playing Long Beach in the state soccer playoffs.
The routine will continue when the West Jones boys’ soccer team and the South Jones girls’ will play the Lady Beacrats.
Long Beach lost in last year’s Class 5A state title game in four overtimes.
The boys’ game is scheduled for Friday night at 7 at Long Beach.
The girls’ game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Long Beach.
The West Jones girls’ game at Hattiesburg, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was rescheduled for Wednesday at 6.
The Laurel High boys’ playoff game at Pearl River Central also was rescheduled for Wednesday.
Boys
West Jones 2,
Hattiesburg 1
On Monday night, junior Luis Ramirez scored two goals, while Carlos Aguillar and Reynaldo Navarro each had an assist as the Mustangs defeated the Tigers.
The teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie before the Mustangs found enough to eliminate Hattiesburg.
The Region 5-5A champion Mustangs improved to 13-6-1.
Long Beach (11-4-2) scored three first-half goals and added four in the second half to breeze past Natchez in its playoff opener on Monday.
Last year, Long Beach defeated South Jones 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs then defeated West Jones 3-0 in the South State championship game before losing to Saltillo in the Class 5A state championship match.
Girls
South Jones 7,
PR Central 0
South Jones advanced to the second round with a 7-0 thumping of Pearl River Central on Monday night.
In the victory, Madison Diers recorded her school-record 100th assist.
The Lady Braves improved t0 14-5-3 on the season and will tackle a Long Beach squad that enters the game with an 11-6-2 record
Long Beach defeated Forest Hill in the opening round.
Last season, Long Beach defeated South Jones 1-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Class 4A boys
Ripley 2, NE Jones 1
Ripley scored a goal in the second overtime period to eliminate the Tigers from the Class 4A state playoffs.
Northeast Jones finished the season at 11-10-1.
