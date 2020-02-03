Super Bowl Sunday is undoubtedly one of the most bittersweet days of the year for many sports fans. On one hand, it’s the day we all tune in for the most grand and memorable spectacle in all of sports entertainment. On the other, it’s also the day we say goodbye to the game of football for around six months.
Yes, Vince McMahon’s Xtreme Football League is set to begin its season soon, having been revamped after an unsuccessful run nearly two decades ago. Like many football fans, I’ll probably tune in as well to see how things work out. But after last year’s AFL fiasco, I won’t consider the XFL as a part of the “real” football season unless they prove themselves to be worthy of that distinction.
There were so many memorable football moments in the 2019 season, not just in the NFL but at every level of competition. At the high school level, we watched the Laurel Tornadoes stun Hattiesburg and return the Lil’ Brown Jug back to its rightful resting place in Todd Breland’s final season as the team’s head coach. We saw West Jones go on an absolute tear through the regular season and renew one of our area’s most exciting rivalries between itself and Wayne County, winning in dramatic fashion over the War Eagles in their first playoff meeting in 10 years. We saw sheer dominance from the Taylorsville Tartars, who reasserted themselves by winning their second 2A state title in three years.
Then there was the NCAA season, still fresh on the minds of many after the LSU Tigers dethroned Clemson in last month’s national title game. We locals became honorary Arkansas State fans, watching Laurel grad Omar Bayless deliver big-time performances week after week as the leading role in one of college football’s most inspiring stories of the year. We went on a six-month roller coaster ride with Mississippi State and Ole Miss. There were disappointing defeats, surprise performances from freshmen who restored hope. We marveled at perhaps the wildest Egg Bowl ending that any of us have ever seen and two of the most shocking head coach acquisitions in the nation. Come to think of it, the Dawgs’ and Rebels’ fans probably do need a break from that chaos for a while.
To top things off, I really felt that the 2019 NFL season was one of the most entertaining I’ve followed for quite some time. There was great parity in each conference. It must have been pretty stressful for the sports bookies in Vegas, whose favorites fell victim to upsets week after week. Drew Brees wrote another chapter in his first-ballot Hall of Fame career, Lamar Jackson restored our faith in dual-threat quarterbacks and Patrick Mahomes solidified himself as the new face of the league by ending a 50-year Super Bowl drought for the Kansas City Chiefs.
I took the time recently to list all of the football games that I personally covered this season. From August to January, I was on the sideline at 41 different games. Not once did I regret being in attendance. I got to support our local athletes and those who have gone on to play at higher levels, I got an up-close view of countless memorable moments, and along the way, I got to meet and chat with many of you. The 2019 season gave me everything I could’ve asked for and more.
That being said, too much of any good thing can still become a bad thing. As much as I enjoyed the season, I’m excited about what’s to come over the next few weeks and months. Baseball season will be here in a matter of weeks, followed by the March Madness hoops tournament and NBA playoffs. By the end of the Dixie Youth World Series in the summer in Laurel, Team USA will be gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The next few months will be stuffed with excitement for all sports fans.
So for now, we bid farewell to football. The memories from this season — paired with the memories that’ll soon be made in other sports — should be just enough to hold us over until we come back to the gridiron in the fall.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.