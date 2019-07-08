Cameron Center hosts BKPTV’s Night of Champions for local fans
An estimated 700 fans filled the Cameron Center in Laurel Saturday night to watch BKPTV’s “Night of Champions” boxing event featuring both amateur and professional fights. Abel Aparicio (Mexico), left in bottom photo, defeated Lester Brown (Bahamas) in the main event for the ABF Mid American Feather Weight Title. Organizers are said they were pleased with the annual event’s continued growth in size and quality. In another bout, Javonn Davis of Jackson, above, rears back his fist for a knockout blow to Roberto Esclante of Mexico. At right, the referee kneels to check on Esclante after the knockout blow.
