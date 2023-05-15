Lauren Sullivan began playing tennis as a means of bonding with friends and family, but the sport has taken her further than she’d ever imagined. Last week, she graduated from Laurel Christian School as a three-time MAIS state champion with a scholarship to continue her career at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tennis has been a part of Lauren’s life for about as long as she can remember. She was only a toddler when she picked up a racket for the first time, while attending a camp at the Laurel Country Club with her best friend Mallory Dees. Once she and her older brother Connor were both invested in the game, it became a preferred pastime for the Sullivan family.
“She was probably 3 years old. She was really little, and the racket was about as big as she was,” her mother (and LCS tennis coach) Taneia Sullivan recalled. “Her brother got into it first, and then she started taking lessons from Bo Gard. Once they both started playing, (her father) David and I started playing.
“It became a family thing.”
Sullivan’s skills progressed rapidly, partly because she spent a lot of time competing against older kids — none more often than her lifelong ultimate rival on the court, Connor.
“We went to the same camps, and we were so competitive. We liked to fight,” Lauren said with a laugh. “Everyone would just laugh at us whenever we’d get into it. He would always say things like, ‘Oh, I’m better than you,’ — even though he knew I was better — but that’s just how he was. He tried to make me better by being mean, almost. To push me.
It worked both ways, actually. Connor went on to win two MAIS state championships in doubles during his time at LCS. Soon after, Lauren would enjoy similar success, but only after receiving a push from longtime private coach Ben Berry, who believed in her even before she seemed to believe in herself.
“It’s been nine years,” Berry recalled of his time coaching Sullivan. “She’s the student that I’ve coached the longest in my career as a tennis coach. It makes me feel really old that she’s graduating, but it makes me feel really good to see how far she’s come.
“When I first started coaching Lauren, I would always have to tell her not to use the word ‘can’t.’ She would always say, ‘Oh, I can’t do this or that,’ but she conquered that, and she’s become really confident.”
“I think Ben would tell you it was two or three years ago when I really started pushing myself,” Lauren said. “My playing strategy had always been just sort of being a backboard, getting to everything and getting it back in. He told me, ‘You need to have more confidence in yourself. You need to swing through and put pace on it, and you’ll be a much better player.’ I took it to heart, eventually.”
Heeding Berry’s advice, Lauren started to play more aggressively, determined to “rip it” with every swing and training until she could do so consistently. Just as she was foretold, success came rolling in.
Lauren first became a singles state champion as a sophomore in 2021 and has not relinquished the crown since.
Last month, she capped off her high school career with a third consecutive singles title in her last dance with the state champion LCS Lions, winning one final match that Berry described as the accumulation of all the hard work she’d put in from the time she was smaller than the racket itself.
“The one she won for the state championship, that was the match where I thought that little 9-year-old girl was going to come out again and say ‘I can’t,’” Berry said. “But she straight up said no to that. She bounced back with confidence, and she fought at a level that I hadn’t seen her fight before.
“Physically, mentally and emotionally, she tied it all together to win multiple state championships, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
After celebrating her graduation and enjoying her summer break, Lauren will set her sights on her next big challenge — competing at the next level with the MGCCC Bulldogs.
Her mother reluctantly stepped away from coaching the Lions in order to spend more time in Perkinston, cheering on her daughter as she continues her journey with the game they’ve all grown to love.
Like so many others who have benefited from playing tennis, Lauren urges local students to give the game a try — to give it a shot at positivity impacting their confidence and lives the way it’s impacted her own.
“Tennis teaches you a lot, and it’s a sport that you can play your whole life,” Lauren said. “The longer you play, the more you’ll improve. I’ve seen so many older people who are really, really good players because they’ve been playing for a really long time.
“It doesn’t even have to be competitive if you don’t want it to be. That’s your choice. But if you play, I promise it’ll be fun.”
