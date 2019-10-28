The Taylorsville Tartars (9-1, 4-0) shell-shocked the Puckett Wolves (5-5, 1-3) with six touchdowns in the first quarter, leading to a 47-0 victory and a third straight Region 5-2A title. Three touchdown passes by junior quarterback Ty Keyes, along with two “pick-sixes” on back-to-back plays for the Tartars’ defense, put the game well out of reach before many fans even got settled into the bleachers.
Taylorsville will finish region play on Thursday night at home against Smith-County rival Mize.
Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22
The Bay Springs Bulldogs (8-2, 2-2) suffered their second loss of the season, falling to Enterprise (8-1, 3-1) in a crucial region contest. Freshman running back Kristian Milsap rushed for 208 yards and scored four touchdowns as Enterprise locked up the No. 2 seed for the Class 2A playoffs.
Bay Springs will host Heidelberg (4-6, 2-2) this Friday in its regular-season finale, a game in which the victor will earn the No. 3 seed, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
Stringer 42, Sebastopol 7
The Stringer Red Devils (5-5, 4-2) kept their postseason hopes alive with a compelling 42-7 win over Sebastopol (5-4, 3-3) for third place in Region 4-1A standings.
Juniors Omarion Bridges and Jorian Sampson combined for 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Red Devils physically dominated the Bobcats’ defense in their final home game of the regular season.
Stringer will now prepare for back-to-back road games against Sacred Heart (0-8, 0-6) and Richton (5-5, 3-3). The Red Devils need just one more victory or a loss by Mount Olive to secure a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
In other area scores:
• Wayne County 34, Gautier 7
• Wayne Academy 46, Winston 14
• Sylva-Bay 16, Amite School 0
• Heidelberg 40, Mize 38
• Columbia 31, Seminary 0
• Perry Central 12, Collins 2
• Petal 38, Meridian 8
• Hattiesburg 55, Long Beach 0
