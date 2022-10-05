Editor's note: These five games were selected and predicted by Director of Media Operations Josh Beasley. Message Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook to let us know what games we should watch out for in the Pine Belt area each week.
at South Jones (2-4, 0-2)
Tonight (Thursday), 7 p.m.
The Braves are searching for their first win against West Jones since 2016, while the Mustangs want to continue their four-game winning streak and march toward the playoffs. Ever since getting smeared in Week 1 against Madison Central, West Jones has steadily improved – something that has been a staple of the program under head coach Scott Pierson. South Jones has struggled against the best teams on its schedule so far, and that trend will probably continue.
Beasley predicts: West Jones 28, South Jones 0
Northeast Jones (4-2, 2-0)
Tonight (Thursday), 7 p.m.
Riding high after its upset over Quitman, Northeast Jones wants to build momentum and stay undefeated against Richland. The Tigers handily dispatched Richland last year, but after being upset against South Jones, head coach Keith Braddock will keep his team as locked in as possible. If the Tigers continue on their current trajectory, they will position themselves to possibly host a playoff game for the first time since 2014. Richland shouldn’t be the team to stand in the way of that.
Beasley predicts: Northeast Jones 27, Richland 6
Laurel got back in the win column by squeaking by Brookhaven and is searching for its second region win against Natchez. The Tornadoes haven’t been impressive as of late, but they have all the talent and coaching needed to right the ship. If LHS can again become the team that dismantled Meridian earlier in the season, the Golden Tornadoes will have no problem taking care of Natchez. However, if they come out flat, Natchez has the athletes to pull the upset. But it won’t happen this year.
Beasley predicts: Laurel 42, Natchez 20
One of the biggest surprises this season has been the improved Florence Eagles. A bottom-dweller a year ago, Florence is one of the best teams in Class 5A after defeating Laurel and taking Wayne County to the wire. Hattiesburg has won two in a row after an 0-4 start, but the Tigers are still dealing with a few key injuries. Florence is well-coached and many have observed that it is a difficult place to play. It won’t be a blowout by any means, but Florence will get the job done.
Beasley predicts: Florence 28, Hattiesburg 20
Petal faces one of the best teams in the state this week. Top-ranked Brandon is the Class 6A favorite at this point of the season, and Petal has been inconsistent so far. The Panthers' offense, led by quarterback Del’jay Bailey, can score with anyone, but their defense has given up plenty of points on the back end. Petal can probably keep it close for a half, but these are two programs at different points right now.
Beasley predicts: Brandon 45, Petal 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.