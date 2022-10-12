Editor's note: These five games were selected and predicted by Director of Media Operations Josh Beasley. Message Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook to let us know what games we should watch out for in the Pine Belt area each week.
Florence (5-2, 1-2) at West Jones (5-1, 3-0)
Florence’s hot start has cooled off after back-to-back losses to Wayne County and Hattiesburg, but this is still a dangerous football team. West Jones ends its season with Florence, Laurel, Hattiesburg and Wayne County, so a win this week is crucial. Luckily, the Mustangs are playing as well as anyone after many expected a down year. If WJ continues getting better, Florence and any of the other contenders left on its schedule will have a hard time dealing with them.
Beasley predicts: West Jones 21, Florence 14
South Jones (2-5, 0-3) at Laurel (4-3, 2-1)
If Laurel picks up a win here, it sets up a championship game in the Leader-Call’s Battle for the Belt series the next week against West Jones. Laurel got back on track after rolling over Natchez 42-12 last week while South Jones lost its third straight game. The Braves’ best shot is to catch Laurel sleeping, but with one region loss already, good luck catching the Golden Tornadoes overlooking anyone for the rest of the season. Laurel should roll.
Beasley predicts: Laurel 48, South Jones 17
Northeast Jones (5-2, 2-0) at Newton County (2-5, 1-1)
Tonight (Thursday), 7 p.m.
The Tigers are red hot right now and are marching toward a postseason berth and potentially hosting a first-round playoff game. Injuries have piled up for the Tigers, but it hasn’t slowed them down one bit. New stars like backup quarterback Karsen Lightsey and second-string fullback Jadden Roberts continue to deliver in one of the best Northeast Jones seasons in years. Newton County has fallen on hard times this year, and a Northeast Jones beatdown is coming on Friday.
Beasley predicts: NEJ 34, Newton County 14
Mount Olive (3-3, 1-2) at Bay Springs (6-1, 3-0)
The Bulldogs have been rolling since their season-opening loss to Raleigh with no signs of slowing down. Avoiding a trap game has to be on the Bulldogs’ mind, and Mount Olive is a team capable of pulling an upset. But if Bay Springs can come into the game with the same focus and intensity it has for the whole season, it will be light work. Expect Bay Springs to put up big numbers and win by double digits.
Beasley predicts: Bay Springs 42, Mount Olive 14
Heidelberg (4-3, 2-0) at Mize (5-2, 2-0)
Heidelberg has been impressive on its three-game winning streak despite early-season controversy with the exit of former head coach Jim Nowell. The Oilers have completely turned their season around after a 1-3 start and are sitting pretty at 2-0 in Region 8-2A. Mize will be the Oilers’ biggest challenge in their quest to repeat as region champions. This will be an even battle, but Mize will likely be overwhelmed by the ultra-athletic Heidelberg roster.
Beasley predicts: Heidelberg 30, Mize 24
