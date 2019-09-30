Forrest AHS takes hard-fought battle in The Jungle
•
Five seconds at the end of the half turned the tide in The Jungle on Friday night.
After battling to a scoreless tie over the first 23-plus minutes, Northeast Jones took the lead on a 22-yard field goal by Jason Garcia with 5.6 seconds left before going to the locker room.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Forrest County AHS’ Justin Williams reached pay dirt and the Aggies went on to win, 14-3.
“We came back out and moved the ball ... we got in sync, but then we’d get a negative play,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said.
Braddock was proud of some things and frustrated with a few after his team’s final tuneup before region play begins.
“I’m proud of our defense,” he said. “They were big and physical, but we hit them in the mouth and we never quit.”
But Braddock was frustrated with the offense, which executed well much of the night but couldn’t get to the end zone.
“They send more than you can block,” he said of the Aggies’ defensive scheme.
Still, quarterback Mason Smith (7-of-20 for 66 yards) threw at least two passes that were sure TDs — one midway through the fourth quarter — but they weren’t caught. He was sacked five times.
“When you have the opportunity to make a play, you’ve got to make a play, and we didn’t get it done,” Braddock said.
Quarterback Evan Clark connected with Williams from 18 yards early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game as the Aggies (2-3) escaped from The Jungle with the win. The visitors had 291 total yards, 216 on the ground.
Zy’Marrian Ducksworth had 10 carries for 37 of the Tigers’ 43 rushing yards and Jalen Hudson had two catches for 33 yards.
The Tigers (2-4) will open region play at Richland (4-2) next Friday night.
“We’re going to fix a few things, and we’ll be fine,” Braddock said.
Jackson Prep 28,
Taylorsville 0
The Taylorsville Tartars (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a road game against MAIS juggernaut Jackson Prep. Though the defense played tough through the first half, 21 second-half points allowed the Patriots to pull away for a big win.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes passed for 194 yards on 18 completions, but the Tartars were unable to extend drives deep into enemy territory.
Keyes and the Tartars will be back at home on Thursday night to host the Bay Springs Bulldogs (5-0) in their first game of region competition.
Bay Springs 14,
Clarke County (Ala.) 7
The Bay Springs Bulldogs (5-0) won a defensive road battle over Clarke County on Friday in their first game against an out-of-state opponent. In a game where yards were hard to come by, running back Chase Wilson broke free for a 51-yard gain that set the Bulldogs up for the winning touchdown in the second quarter.
Wilson finished the game with 79 yards on 10 carries, and the Bulldogs’ touchdowns were scored on runs by Ty Jones and LaMarcus Stubbs.
Wayne County 38,
Hattiesburg 21
The Wayne County War Eagles (3-2, 1-0) opened region play with a 38-21 victory over the Hattiesburg Tigers (1-4, 0-1). The win marked the War Eagles’ first over the Tigers since 2014.
Zhakerreun Wesley led the War Eagles with 54 passing yards, 218 rushing yards and a touchdown in the contest. On defense Chayce Daniels intercepted a pass and Christopher Walley recovered a fumble. Wayne County will be back at home on Friday to take on Pearl River Central (2-3, 1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.