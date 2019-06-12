Laurel hosted Wayne County in a 7-on-7 scrimmage on Tuesday, the first of several to be played over the summer. Laurel will begin the regular season on Aug. 23 at Class 4A powerhouse Poplarville. West Jones will play at Petal in its season opener on Aug. 23, while South Jones will play at Sumrall and Northeast Jones will be at Franklin County.
