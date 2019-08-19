The beginning of the 2019 football season marks the 20th anniversary of my love affair with the game of football. Granted, I will turn 26 years old next month and I started playing football around the house not long after I learned to walk. But it wasn't until the fall of 1999 that I was properly introduced to the sport.
There's been no looking back ever since.
That was the year my uncle Dewayne Boyles took my older brother and me to see our first live football game at The Rock. It was the "Battle for the Bell" — Southern Miss vs. Tulane.
Those who have followed the Golden Eagles for a long time will remember that old squad was pretty stinking good. They played one of the toughest schedules in the entire nation and finished 10-3, ranked No. 14 in the final Associated Press poll.
Six-year-old me, however, didn't put nearly as much stock into the Associated Press' opinions as I do today. But looking back, I'm glad I got to share such a cool moment with one of Jeff Bower's most memorable teams.
For those who don't know my Uncle Dewayne, which I'm assuming most of you do not, he is an incredibly knowledgeable fan. He loves to learn and share stories from the past that helped make each program into what they are today. That being said, my brother and I received a crash-course on the history of Southern Miss football during the one-hour ride from Waynesboro to Hattiesburg. We learned about the glory days of the early 1980s — Reggie Collier, Brett Favre, the Nasty Bunch and everything else our tiny brains were capable of processing. By the time we reached campus, we were too pumped for the chance to actually see this team in person.
Another thing people who remember that old team will recall is that attendance at Southern Miss games was way, way different then than it is now. Back then, at least 20,000 would have shown up to watch any and every home game. Nowadays, it seems like they could announce the pope will be speaking and still struggle to reel in 15,000 fans.
Trust me, I could go on about this for a while, but I'll stop there. My point is, for a kid who had never seen a crowd larger than that of a Walmart Supercenter, you can imagine the awe I felt upon seeing thousands of fans cheer on quarterback Jeff Kelly and the Golden Eagles.
That's all it took. We were hooked. From that point on, football players became our heroes. We collected hats, jerseys, autographed posters and anything else we could get our hands on. We would play football against each other in the yard, taking turns imagining that we were Sherrod Gideon. I'm not sure how we managed to pass up on Todd Pinkston, who went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, but Gideon became our favorite. Perhaps with us being a preacher's kids, the name Gideon just resonated a little more with us.
Many, many more memories were made over the next few years as we grew up and learned more about the game. But for my brother and me, our love affair with football began on that fall afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium in 1999.
Memories like that are priceless.
That being said, don't miss the chance to share a similar experience with family or friends of your own this season. As Rick Cleveland wrote this past week, new technology has made it so much more convenient to watch games at home from the comfort of our own living rooms. But, at least once, take the opportunity to go and remind yourself how special it is to be a part of the gameday atmosphere. Who knows, maybe 20 years down the road, one of your kids will be here in my shoes, writing about that first memorable experience that made them fall in love with football.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
