Bay Springs and Stringer will meet on Thursday, Aug. 22, in the season-opener, while the rest of the area schools begin play on Aug. 23. The first-week schedule is: Heidelberg at Southeast Lauderdale, Laurel at Poplarville, Northeast Jones at Franklin County, Seminary at Collins, South Jones at Sumrall, Brookhaven Academy at Sylva-Bay, Taylorsville at Scott Central and George County at West Jones. All games start at 7 p.m.
(Photos by Brad Crowe)
