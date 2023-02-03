JC signees

West Jones offensive lineman Kaden Stevison signed his letter of intent to play at Pearl River Community College. From left, Josh "The Guru" Nichols, Stevison and Kayla Nichols. (Photo submitted)

 

Four of the Free State’s most talented football players are staying close to home after inking National Letters of Intent to play at Jones College.

On Wednesday, three West Jones players: Marlon Lindsey, Kennon Loftin and Mason Jenkins and Northeast Jones defensive-tackle Tyree Henleyhelped make up Jones' signing class of 26 players. Each of these local players have very different reasons for choosing JC, but it felt like home for all of them. 

