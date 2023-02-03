Four of the Free State’s most talented football players are staying close to home after inking National Letters of Intent to play at Jones College.
On Wednesday, three West Jones players: Marlon Lindsey, Kennon Loftin and Mason Jenkins and Northeast Jones defensive-tackle Tyree Henleyhelped make up Jones' signing class of 26 players. Each of these local players have very different reasons for choosing JC, but it felt like home for all of them.
“I mean, clearly the proximity to my house,” Henley said when asked what attracted him to Jones. “With it being just 15 minutes away from my house, it was easy for me to go back and forth and still be able to see my family as much as I could.”
Jones College coaches have also put recruits on notice about how well they have done recently, getting talent to the Division 1 ranks, as well as the NFL. The Bobcats have recently produced a pair of first-round NFL picks Jonathon Abram and Javon Kinlaw. Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, likely will be selected in April’s NFL draft.
“I really like what Jones offers as far as the talent level and the way that they train their players,” Lindsey said. “They have proven that they get players ready for the next level and are at the top of training. I know that they are continuing to progress even and I want to be a part of that.”
Lindsey played quarterback for the last two seasons at West Jones but will convert to his original position on the outside as a wide receiver. Lindsey and Southern Miss commit Matthew Nixon made a deadly duo for the Mustangs on their way to the 2020 Class 5A state championship.
The Mustangs had one of the top defenses in the state that year as well as one of the best offenses. The three Mustang signees are a product of the system West Jones head coach Scott Pierson has molded over the past 20 years.
“We consistently have three to four guys sign every year,” Pierson said. “We feel like all of our guys will succeed, and I know that these guys play tough and are really talented.”
“I learned from my uncle (Jerrell Powe) that with hard work I’ll be able to go anywhere I want,” Loftin said. “He came up from a rough background but has always showed out on the field, and I want to show that I can do that as well.”
Jenkins is excited about getting back on the field.
“Jones is in winnersville,” Jenkins said. “I know that they are going to help me get my weight up and as long as I play hard and do everything they tell me to do, I’ll be able to play anywhere.”
