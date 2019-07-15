Forrest General’s Spirit of Women and the University of Southern Mississippi will host their 11th annual “Football 201: Taking it on the Road” event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Attendees will meet at Forrest General’s Support Services building at 125 South 28th Ave., and take a trip on a charter bus to Duff Athletic Center just like the players do on game day. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Southern Miss apparel and comfortable shoes.
Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson will be there with participants to enjoy an evening of food, fun and football. Hopson will talk about the ins-and-outs of Southern Miss football and his plans for the season with the Golden Eagles.
There will be tailgating tips from Catherine Strange, a light dinner, the opportunity to purchase Southern Miss merchandise, a unique event T-shirt, meet-and-greet with the Southern Miss cheerleaders and Seymour, door prizes and more.
The cost to attend is $25 for Spirit of Women and Eagle Club members or $35 for non-members, which includes dinner. Limited space is available. Deadline for registration is Friday.
Attendees must register by Wednesday to receive a T-shirt at the event. The shirt will be mailed to those who register after that time.
To register online, go to forrestgeneral.com/football201 or call Spirit of Women at 601-288-4968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.