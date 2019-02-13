From staff reports
A Laurel man was king at Mississippi Archers Association’s Queen City Tournament last weekend.
Russ Freeman tied the MAA record again with a 226 out of a possible score of 240 in the 3D tournament. Archers shoot at foam animals into scoring rings that count 5, 8, 10 and 12 points.
Each archer shoots at 20 targets and gets one bonus target. Freeman scored a perfect 12 on 13 of his targets to rack up the top score out of 15 shooters in his division.
Freeman, who was the state’s Archer of the Year in 2018, shot a 226 in a tournament last summer as he won nine consecutive events.
He is the archery coach at Laurel Christian School. The Lions will host the first local AIMS (Archery In Mississippi Schools) tournament of the season today (Thursday) at their facility on Nemo Clark Road.
