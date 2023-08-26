West Jones 24, Laurel 16

Even standing room was hard to find at Friday night's season-opener in Soso between the Mustangs and Tornadoes. The two Free State rivals traded blows from start to finish, with a pair of timely plays by West Jones ultimately making the biggest difference in a 24-16 win at home.

