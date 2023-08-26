Even standing room was hard to find at Friday night's season-opener in Soso between the Mustangs and Tornadoes. The two Free State rivals traded blows from start to finish, with a pair of timely plays by West Jones ultimately making the biggest difference in a 24-16 win at home.
A strong first quarter propelled the Mustangs to an early 10-0 lead, but an even stronger effort from the defense made the lead feel more significant than the score indicated. The Tornadoes' first trip into the red zone was upended by an interception in the end zone by West Jones senior Jordan Bender, sending the Mustangs into halftime with a 10-2 advantage.
While nursing a 10-8 lead late in the fourth quarter, West Jones junior Elijah Jones left his mark on the game with a 60-yard touchdown run to cushion the lead in what ultimately went down as a 24-16 win on Cory Reynolds' first game as the Mustangs' head coach.
Collins 17, Northeast Jones 6
Collins took advantage of turnovers to knock off Northeast Jones, 17-6, in their season-opener in The Jungle on Friday night. The Tigers were down 10-6 and knocking on the door with just over two minutes to go, but they failed to convert a fourth-down try and Donte Booth broke a 66-yard touchdown run to seal it for the Tigers with a minute on the clock.
Quarterback Karsen Lightsey had the lone score for NEJ, a 2-yard keeper midway through the fourth quarter, but its usually-reliable kicking game didn’t come through, missing the point-after and two earlier field-goal attempts.
Kris Constanza kicked a 33-yarder to put Collins on the board first, then Travon Magee connected with Tadavious King from 14 yards early in the second quarter to make it 10-0 at the half.
Sumrall 38, South Jones 20
North Forrest 36, Pisgah 0
Central Holmes 54, Sylva Bay 28
Raleigh 36, Bay Springs 14
Oak Grove 49, Wayne County 0
