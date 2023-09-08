West Jones 38, South Jones 0
The Mustangs' defense started strong out of the gate with a pair of dominant performances at home to begin the season, and Friday night's first road game featured more of the same. With a 10-0 lead entering the second half, West Jones' defense forced three consecutive turnovers deep in South Jones territory, each of which led to touchdowns as the Mustangs pulled away in head coach Cory Reynolds' return to Ellisville.
