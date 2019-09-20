Tartars torch Tigers, remain undefeated
The Taylorsville Tartars won big on the road Friday night against the struggling Collins Tigers, advancing to 5-0 on the season.
Tyrese Keyes returned the opening kickoff all the way back to the Tigers' 14-yard line, and the Tartars' offense took over from there. Junior quarterback Ty Keyes tossed three touchdown passes in the first quarter and four in the first half. Jeffery Pittman found the end zone on a two-yard run right before halftime to give the Tartars a 35-0 advantage going into halftime. Both coaches agreed to let the clock run throughout the second half with no stoppage, resulting in a final score of 35-0 by roughly 8:45 p.m.
Keyes' four touchdown passes brought his career total to 100. Keyes is just the fourth quarterback from Mississippi on record to have thrown 100 or more career touchdowns, and at 16-years old he also became the youngest quarterback in state history to reach the milestone.
Next week the Tartars will be on the road taking on the renowned Jackson Prep Patriots in their final non-district contest.
’Dogs down South Jones on homecoming
It was homecoming for South Jones, but Vancleave (3-2) was dancing when the final clock sounded in Ellisville on Friday night.
Christian Kell threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, all in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs won, 35-10.
Kell threw a 22-yard TD pass to Oscar Hampton midway through the opening period, then sprinted 50 yards to paydirt with less than a minute to go. After an SJ turnover, Kell hit J-west Small from 12 yards out with 17 seconds left in the quarter and Ashtin Tanner booted the point-after to give the visitors a 21-0 lead that they carried into the locker room after a scoreless second period.
Chase Aubry scored from 31 yards out midway through the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead before the Braves got in the board. Mark Diers kicked a 32-yard field goal for SJ’s first points, but Dayan Bilbo broke a 42-yard scoring run a minute later to make it 35-3 Vancleave in the third.
The Braves (1-4) got their lone TD midway through the fourth quarter, when quarterback Reeves Crowder — in for freshman starter Luke Griffin — connected with BJ Hawthorne from 7 yards out.
The Braves, who have lost three in a row, will be at Laurel next Friday night.
Other scores from the area:
Purvis 34, Northeast Jones 10
Bay Springs 36, Pelahatchie 27\
Richton 40, Sacred Heart 11
PCS 40, Wayne Academy 7
Seminary 21, Raleigh 14
Stringer 54, Salem 10
Sylva Bay Academy 28, Benton Academy 15
Mize 36, St. Andrew's 3
Northeast Lauderdale 28, Heidelberg 12
