Jones County scores

West Jones 24, Laurel 14

Quitman 41, Northeast Jones 31

Brookhaven 49, South Jones 14

Other scores from the area

Bay Springs 32, Mize 8

Stringer 21, Leake County 14

Taylorsville 56, Enterprise 18

Wayne County 55, Pascagoula 30

Petal 28, Northwest Rankin 21

Jeff. Davis County 18, Seminary 12

Heidelberg 44, Puckett 18

Wayne Academy 18, Winston Academy 12

Lumberton 43, Richton 6

