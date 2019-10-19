Jones County scores
West Jones 24, Laurel 14
Quitman 41, Northeast Jones 31
Brookhaven 49, South Jones 14
Other scores from the area
Bay Springs 32, Mize 8
Stringer 21, Leake County 14
Taylorsville 56, Enterprise 18
Wayne County 55, Pascagoula 30
Petal 28, Northwest Rankin 21
Jeff. Davis County 18, Seminary 12
Heidelberg 44, Puckett 18
Wayne Academy 18, Winston Academy 12
Lumberton 43, Richton 6
