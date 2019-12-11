The Mississippi Association of Coaches released its selections for the 2019 All-State teams over the weekend. The list is comprised each year based on votes by coaches from all over the state. Three local players were selected as members of the Class 5A first-team defense: senior defensive end Dontorurean Crosby from West Jones, senior linebacker Khylin Dixon from Laurel and senior defensive end Armondous Cooley from Wayne County.
Cooley, a 3-star recruit and verbal commit to Mississippi State, led the War Eagles’ defense with 84 tackles. He finished second on the unit in sacks with seven and he registered 15 quarterback hurries.
Crosby, who announced this week that he will play at East Mississippi Community College, finished his senior season with 52 solo tackles, 58 total and 17 for a loss of yards. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound pass rusher impressed MAC voters with six sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards for a Mustangs touchdown.
Dixon led all of Region 3-5A with 90 tackles. He also registered two sacks and one fumble recovery. During the second round of postseason play, Dixon blocked a punt and returned the ball 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown against the Pascagoula Panthers. Dixon remains undecided on where he will play in college, having just under three months remaining before National Signing Day.
Two more War Eagles were selected as members of the second-team defense: senior linebacker Christopher Walley and junior defensive back Tydarrian Holley. West Jones junior quarterback Alan Follis was also selected to the second-team defensive unit for his success on special teams as a punter.
