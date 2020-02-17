State basketball playoffs begin with Laurel pair, SJ girls and WJ boys in the hunt
The Region 5-5A basketball tournament came to an end Saturday night at South Jones High School. The boys and girls from South Jones and West Jones battled each other for third place in the region standings and a spot in the 5A playoffs. The boys and girls from Laurel and Brookhaven — having already clinched a spot in the playoffs with wins last Tuesday — faced off for the boys’ and girls’ region championships.
In the first consolation game, the No. 4 seed South Jones Lady Braves stunned West Jones with a 40-34 victory, their first over the Lady Mustangs since 2017. With the win, the Lady Braves earned a spot as a No. 3 seed in the 5A playoffs.
The Lady Braves were scheduled to travel to Pearl River Central for their first-round match on Monday night against the No. 2-seed Lady Blue Devils from Region 7-5A. The winner will play at Jim Hill on Friday.
The boys’ consolation game, also played between South Jones and West Jones, resulted in a 67-55 win for the Mustangs. The Braves made a strong push in the fourth quarter, shrinking the deficit to just two points with three minutes left on the clock, but West Jones thwarted the comeback attempt with a late run.
The No. 3-seed Mustangs will travel to Pearl River Central tonight (Tuesday) to take on the No. 2-seed Blue Devils in the first round of postseason play. The winner will travel to Forest Hill in Jackson on Saturday.
The championship round began with the girls’ match between Laurel and Brookhaven, with the Lady Panthers pulling away down the stretch for a 54-39 victory and the region title. The Lady Tornadoes trailed by two points at halftime, but senior guard Silentianna Collins took control of the game in the second half, leading Brookhaven to a comfortable, double-digit win. Collins finished with a game-high 34 points.
With the loss, the Lady Tornadoes entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed. They were scheduled to host Long Beach on Monday night in the opening round of 5A playoffs. The winner will play at Wayne County on Friday.
The finale between Brookhaven and Laurel for the boys’ region title was a defensive battle that went down to the wire, with the Panthers edging out the Tornadoes, 47-45. Junior point guard La’Darius Thrasher led Brookhaven with 20 points, followed by senior forward Johntavious Wilkerson with 16 points.
Laurel senior guard Khylin Dixon led all scorers with 22 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, but the hot streak came just moments too late for the Tornadoes to recapture the lead.
Like the girls’ team, Laurel’s boys enter the playoffs as a No. 2 seed with a first-round game at home tonight against Picayune. The winner of that game will play at Wayne County on Saturday. The No. 1-seed Panthers earned a first-round bye and will face the winner between Natchez and Pascagoula in the second round.
