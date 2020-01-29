Four games, four wins for Free State soccer teams in the first round of the state playoffs.
Soccer playoffs schedule
Saturday, Feb. 1
Boys
TBA - Long Beach (12-2-3) at W. Jones (14-5-2)
6 p.m. - Gautier (8-7-3) at Laurel (11-9-4)
Girls
6 p.m. - E. Central (12-2-3) at South Jones (11-6-1)
5:30 p.m. - Long Beach (10-7-1) at WJ (16-3-2)
West Jones' boys and girls, South Jones' girls and the Laurel boys all earned second-round matchups with dominating performances Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, West Jones’ teams both hosted games in Soso. The girls put away their contest against Forest Hill and needed only 50 minutes to do so, winning 10-0 in a game that was called early. Breonna Williams and Bailey James each scored two goals for West Jones, while Haley James, Jenny Batista, Maylee McLeod, Leighellen Thompson, Katie Beth Sumrall and Maryanna Jefcoat scored one goal apiece.
The boys cruised to victory as well, taking down Brookhaven 5-1. Johann Munoz scored two goals, while Kelton Keene and Luis Ramirez each scored a goal. Ramirez also had three assists.
Both teams will be back at The Shoe on Saturday afternoon to host games against the boys and girls from Long Beach.
The South Jones Lady Braves traveled to Brookhaven on Tuesday to take on the Lady Panthers and came away with a 4-0 shutout victory to extend their season. Having taken down a higher-seeded opponent, the Lady Braves will host their second-round contest on Saturday against the East Central Lady Hornets.
In similar fashion, the Laurel Tornadoes continued their late-season turnaround Tuesday night, shocking soccer fans around the state with a dominant 3-1 road victory against the one-loss Forest Hill Patriots. Again, just like the Lady Braves, the Tornadoes’ road win over a higher seed earned them a home game in the next round, which will be played Saturday afternoon against the Gautier Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.